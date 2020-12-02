Body found in Republic, suspicious death under investigation

REPUBLIC, Mo. — A suspicious death is being investigated in Republic near MM Highway and Sawyer Road by the new Amazon construction.

The body was found by two drivers going in opposite directions on Farm Road 156 at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The Republic Police Department was called and they discovered the body. Police said the victim is female and was by herself.

There is no confirmation on the victim’s age or any suspects.

