Body of runaway 13-year-old boy found in Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The body of a 13-year-old boy who ran away from a home for troubled youth in Tulsa has been found in the Arkansas River.
Tulsa County sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Roebuck says the body of Rylan Harris was found about noon Tuesday in the river near downtown Tulsa.
Harris was one of five teens who were reported as runaways from the Tulsa Boys Home Monday night.
Roebuck says three of the teens were found stranded on a sandbar in the river and the other was found on the bank of the river.