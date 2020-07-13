Body recovered from Elk River identified as missing Missouri man

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A body recovered from the Elk River Saturday has since been identified as a missing man according to the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office.

The body identified as Daniel Maggard, 51 of Carthage went missing in McDonald County along the Elk River sometime Wednesday afternoon, July 8th. Maggard was last seen floating the river.

Three days later his body was recovered approximately a quarter to half a mile downstream from the last place he was seen.

The missing person alert has been canceled and an autopsy has determined that the cause of death was drowning.

A drowning report will be filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.