Branson city leaders take action to prevent COVID-19 from spreading

BRANSON, Mo. — City leaders in Branson passed an ordinance on March 19 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Branson mayor Edd Akers signed this new ordinance that will now prohibit all public gatherings of 10 or more.

This ordinance allows businesses to stay open and operate but it also limits enclosed public spaces from exceeding more than 25% of the established occupant load.

Daycares and medical facilities are excluded from the ordinance.

Local theater owners, Jason Hughes and Clay Cooper, say how they came to the decision to close their businesses earlier this week before the new ordinance was passed.

“Talking to a lot of other theaters and people in town, I think we all kind of felt unanimous that we would just stay open as long as we could,” Hughes said. “As long as we could was Tuesday night.”

“There’s nothing more to discuss. There’s our answer. We don’t even need to talk about it. Now, how are we going to proceed shutting our doors,” Cooper said. “To me, there was nothing to discuss at that point. I mean, I’m surprised we’re even having this discussion this far into it to be honest.”

The ordinance went into effect Thursday and will stay until the mayor lifts his emergency proclamation that he signed.