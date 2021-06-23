Branson Coaster passed safety inspections before accident that may cost boy his leg

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Emergency officials in Missouri are investigating what caused a bizarre roller coaster accident in Branson that trapped and severely injured a Collierville, Tennessee boy.

Aalando Perry, who is 11 and is visually impaired, was found heavily entrapped at the Branson Coaster on Sunday, as rescuers worked to free him and take him to the hospital. The accident nearly severed his legs.

Aalondo Perry with mom (courtesy Shelandra Ford)

Tuesday afternoon, WREG spoke with his grandmother, Shelandra Ford, about his condition.



“Today is one of the bad days for us,” she said. “He had surgery earlier today and he had to get a blood transfusion, and he lost a lot of blood and they put him on oxygen.”

Ford said Aalando’s doctors in Missouri are not optimistic about one of his legs.



“His right leg is very damaged,” she said. “Both legs are crushed, but we were told by the physicians today that may not be able to save it. We’re just trying to get back to Memphis for a second opinion.”

WREG was told two Missouri state inspectors were at the popular attraction Monday to determine how and why Aalando was so badly injured.

The Branson Coaster is a Downhill Alpine Coaster manufactured in 2017. According to an Associated Press open records request, the two most recent annual inspections were in June of 2019 and May of 2020.

The inspections found no flaws with the ride. No adverse conditions were noted and inspectors gave the coaster a passing grade for safe restraints.

WREG left phone messages with The Branson Coaster, but they were not returned. Ford would also like to hear from them as her grandson remains in the fight of his life.



“To know an individual almost lost his life there — just a phone a phone to the family. It won’t change anything, but it would comfort us a little to know that they care enough to show their concern,” she said.



