Branson Coaster reopening after serious incident in June

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Coaster amusement ride in Branson, Missouri, is allowed to re-open after a final inspection on Friday, July 9.

The Amusement Ride Safety Unit of the Division of Fire Safety said it determined the ride is safe for public use after several tests and inspections.

Those tests and inspections include inspections by the safety unit, operational testing, examination and evaluation of critical components, reviews of operating procedures and interviews with ride operator staff and witnesses.

Branson Coaster had to close on June 20 when an 11-year-old boy from Tennessee was seriously injured on the ride.