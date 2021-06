BRANSON, Mo. –The Branson Duck Tours has postponed their opening after meeting some “unexpected delays,” according to a Facebook post from the company.

The company says instead of opening this season in 2021, they instead plan to open in March 2022.

“While we would love to open this season, it is important to us that we are fully prepared to give our guests and employees a fun and safe amphibious bus experience,” the Facebook post said.