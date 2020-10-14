Branson leaders extend masking ordinance

BRANSON, Mo. (KOLR) — The Board of Aldermen in Branson passed an extension to the city’s masking mandate Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The vote was 5-0 with Alderman Milton choosing excuse himself from voting. Several people were outside protesting before the meeting began.

Branson city attorney Chris Lebeck began the meeting with a statement.

“So for the time being, face coverings along with good hygiene and social distancing unfortunately are the new normal for the United States,” said Lebeck.

The Aldermen were then given a staff report from medical professionals from CoxHealth and Mercy. Both healthcare systems were in favor of the masking mandate in Branson.

Those against the masking mandate extension were seated in a remote courtroom inside City Hall so they could watch a live stream of the meeting without having to wear a mask.

Doctor Shawn Usery, with CoxHealth, said many critical care patients are being diverted to other hospitals because of COVID-19 cases.

“Cox Medical Center Branson is on full critical care and emergency room divert,” said Usery. “That means if you have a medical emergency right now sitting in this room, the ambulance is going to pick you up and they’re going to take you to a community, not this one.”

The previous masking ordinance was brought up in September. There is no end in the now current masking ordinance.

According to KOLR10’s Reporter Jacob Blount, the agenda has 43 items listed for the Aldermen to discuss. Extending the ordinance is listed as item 23.

There is no defined end date in the new ordinance.

This is the third time the board has voted on a masking mandate. The Board of Aldermen first approved a masking ordinance in late July.

KOLR10’s reporter Jacob Blount posted tweets live during the Branson Aldermen meeting:

HAPPENING NOW: Large anti-mask protest in Branson moments before the Board of Aldermen meeting begins at 6pm to decide on whether or not to extend the city masking ordinance. pic.twitter.com/wFdQU4cqS9 — Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) October 13, 2020

The meeting begins with public comment. The first speaker was against the mask mandate. Says the law is based on inaccurate information. — Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) October 13, 2020

As we wait for the mask ordinance item to come up on the agenda, it's a good time to plug my story from earlier today for a little preview of the proposed mandate extension. https://t.co/uSZbEai3K3 — Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) October 13, 2020

Mercy and CoxHealth representatives are next to speak. Dr. David Barbe is first. He said our numbers are leveling out at the state level. 7% of all covid test in Missouri come back positive. Says Taney County has a higher amount of cases per 100,000 than the state. — Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) October 14, 2020

Dr. Barbe again shows the case study on the Great Clips in Springfield where 2 salon workers unknowingly had covid, but had masks on. None of their other employees or customers contracted the virus. You can find that story when it first happened on https://t.co/Vju9LDlRwv — Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) October 14, 2020

He adds that most of his staff are working mothers. He hopes that schools stay open because it could cause him to lose a lot of his staff. Also adds how poorly they have been treated. Some cases spit on and physically punched for telling patients at the hospital to wear a mask. — Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) October 14, 2020

Aldermen Milton is asking Dr. Barbe and Lisa Marshall why Taney County isn't mandating mask throughout the entire county… Wrong people to ask. They said they are giving the commissioner the same information. Milton says he usually gets scolded for how he speaks to the director. — Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) October 14, 2020

After Aldermen Milton berated medical professionals about how bad covid has hit Branson's economy, the mayor has called for our first recess. Public comment to begin shortly. Strap in! It's going to be bumpy! — Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) October 14, 2020

Next is Audrey Richards. Write-in candidate who is going against Billy Long for House Representative. Said she feels obligated to be here because of the heavy "anti-mask" support. She supports masks in Branson. Says extending the ordinance shows Aldermen care for their city. — Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) October 14, 2020

And our latest speaker brings up Hitler and the Holocaust… I wish I could say that is unprecedented at these meetings but… — Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) October 14, 2020

They then voted, the first reading of the extension passes 5-1. Aldermen Milton is the only vote of no. Then an uproar from the audience here, now brining up a picture of Mayor Akers not wearing a mask. It has become heated. — Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) October 14, 2020