Branson leaders extend masking ordinance

BRANSON, Mo. (KOLR) — The Board of Aldermen in Branson passed an extension to the city’s masking mandate Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The vote was 5-0 with Alderman Milton choosing excuse himself from voting. Several people were outside protesting before the meeting began.
Branson city attorney Chris Lebeck began the meeting with a statement.
“So for the time being, face coverings along with good hygiene and social distancing unfortunately are the new normal for the United States,” said Lebeck.
The Aldermen were then given a staff report from medical professionals from CoxHealth and Mercy. Both healthcare systems were in favor of the masking mandate in Branson.
Those against the masking mandate extension were seated in a remote courtroom inside City Hall so they could watch a live stream of the meeting without having to wear a mask.
Doctor Shawn Usery, with CoxHealth, said many critical care patients are being diverted to other hospitals because of COVID-19 cases.
“Cox Medical Center Branson is on full critical care and emergency room divert,” said Usery. “That means if you have a medical emergency right now sitting in this room, the ambulance is going to pick you up and they’re going to take you to a community, not this one.”
The previous masking ordinance was brought up in September. There is no end in the now current masking ordinance.
According to KOLR10’s Reporter Jacob Blount, the agenda has 43 items listed for the Aldermen to discuss. Extending the ordinance is listed as item 23.
There is no defined end date in the new ordinance.
This is the third time the board has voted on a masking mandate. The Board of Aldermen first approved a masking ordinance in late July.
Watch the meeting here:
KOLR10’s reporter Jacob Blount posted tweets live during the Branson Aldermen meeting: