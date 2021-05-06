Branson man dead after wedging vehicle under a private dock

BRANSON, Mo. — One person is dead after he wedged his vehicle under a private dock in Lake Taneycomo, according to the Branson Police Department.

Around 2 p.m. on May 5, 2021, Branson PD responded to a report that a vehicle had driven into Lake Taneycomo near the 100th block of River Valley Road.

When police arrived they found a vehicle in the lake, wedged under a private dock. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed the flood gates to slow the water. Rescue personnel entered the water and found 87-year-old David Woolery from Branson. He was transported to Cox Hospital Branson where he was pronounced dead.

Woolery is credited with starting the 911 emergency phone system in 1991 in Taney County, according to Branson PD. He served as the first Taney County 911 Administrator.

The incident is still under investigation, though the Branson PD report believes it was a tragic accident.