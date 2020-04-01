Branson mother looks for missing son, $5,000 reward

BRANSON, Mo. (KOLR) – A mother in Branson is desperate to find her son, who has been missing for nearly two months.

She and the community have put out a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to finding her son David Koenig.

Tracy Koenig says no one has heard anything about her son since early February.

“He is friends with the owner of the Peach Tree Inn,” Koening says “Gave him a place to stay for a couple of nights, and on the 8th, he had messaged a couple of people, not family but a couple of his friends. That he thought he might be in some trouble, might need some help. By the time those people were able to get back with him and got that message, he stopped messaging, and no one has been able to reach him since. We haven’t heard anything from him. No one has.”

David is easy to notice in crowds. He is 6’6, near 240lbs, and an amateur MMA fighter.

With no leads, Tracy Koening has turned to social media to help get the word out.

“Thank god for social media; it’s been amazing,” Koening said. “We’ve had so many people reach out to us to help. A lot of people that I never met before, but knew Dave, told me how much of a great guy he was and that he had helped them in so many ways. So they are reaching out and turning every stone trying to help.”

She says that is not enough, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, she is running out of options.

Branson PD says the case is still open, but there are no updates.

Anyone with new information regarding David Koenig’s disappearance, please call the Branson police or the family’s tipline at 417-331-0143.