Branson musician pleads guilty to creating fake charity

Around the Region

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors for Missouri say a Branson performer has pleaded guilty to a count of wire fraud, admitting in court that he created a fake charity for foster children to bilk his audience members of thousands of dollars.

Prosecutors say in a news release that 65-year-old James Patrick Garrett pleaded guilty Thursday to the count, which says he stole more than $85,000 over several years.

Garrett for years performed the John Denver Tribute at the Branson IMAX theater.

In 2012, Garrett created a company purportedly to provide housing, education, food and other needs to displaced children, and asked audience members at each of his six-day-a-week shows to donate.

Prosecutors say Garrett used the money to eat out, pay off credit cards and pay rent and taxes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers