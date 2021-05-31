Branson shooting leaves two people dead

BRANSON, Mo.– Two victims were shot in Branson on Saturday night.

Branson Police Department received reports of a shooting on May 29 in the 1800 block of W 76 Country Blvd. Two victims were found in the rear parking lot of the restaurant Famous Dave’s, with one pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was taken to a hospital in Springfield but later died.

The victims have been identified as Krystle L. Buhl, 38, of Forsyth and Richard A. McMahan, 39, of Merriam Woods.

Authorities believe there is not an ongoing threat to the public.

Famous Dave’s posted this message on Facebook:

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is being asked to contact the Branson Police Department at (417) 334-1085 or through their website.

This is a developing story.

