OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ashley Nicole Brown, 35, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, the owner of an unlicensed home health company and a former employee of another home health company, pleaded guilty to embezzling her coworkers’ payroll funds and their health insurance subsidies.

According to a July 20 press release from the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, Tulsa County District Judge Michelle Keely sentenced Brown to seven years in prison followed by three years under the supervision of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Probation and Parole. As a condition of her probation, Brown agreed to not own, manage, or work in the Oklahoma health care industry while on probation, and to pay restitution as well as all fines, fees, and assessments associated with her cases.

“This prosecution demonstrates the commitment of the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office to combatting fraud in the Medicaid system,” said Attorney General O’Connor. “Our MFCU agents and attorneys investigate and prosecute individuals, like Ashley Brown, who take advantage of elderly and vulnerable Oklahomans.”

The Oklahoma Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) investigation discovered evidence of embezzlement of payroll money and state health insurance subsidies intended for Brown’s coworkers. Another investigation uncovered evidence that, even after being charged with the crimes in the earlier case, Brown proceeded to operate an unlicensed home health care company in Tulsa.

Preying on an elderly Tulsa couple who hired Brown’s company to provide home health care, Brown used her position of trust to obtain their personal identification information and their bank account debit card numbers. Brown used the victims’ personal information and debit cards without their permission to pay off her personal debts, to pay her family members, and to pay her company. Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office July 20 press release

The Oklahoma MFCU has statewide jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute abuse, neglect, drug diversion and financial exploitation of elderly and vulnerable adults. In this role, the MFCU serves as a safeguard against caretakers who abuse, neglect, or exploit vulnerable Oklahomans.

The MFCU also investigates and prosecutes violations of state and federal laws pertaining to provider fraud in the administration of the Medicaid program. Additionally, the MFCU pursues and monitors whistleblower litigation at the Oklahoma level and on a national level in conjunction with other states’ MFCUs and U.S. Attorneys offices.

If you have any information about Medicaid provider fraud or patient abuse, please report it to the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit by calling 1-405-522-2963 or complete a complaint form found at the following link: https://www.oag.ok.gov/Medicaid-fraud-citizen-resources.