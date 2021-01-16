Brookshire’s Grocery Co. launches waitlist for COVID-19 vaccines

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods launched an online waitlist for those who are in 1A and 1B to sign up for vaccines.

Only people who are involved in those classifications can register on Brookshire’s website under COVID-19 Vaccine Information for vaccine shots.

Those who have already been added to the wait list at a Brookshire pharmacy will not need to sign up again.

You will be contacted by your pharmacy when the vaccine is available for you.