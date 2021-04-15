Budweiser Clydesdales Missouri breeding farm to reopen for tours

BOONVILLE, Mo. – Warm Springs Ranch will reopen with limited capacity to the public Thursday. The 300-acre farm is the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding facility. They will operate at 30 percent capacity and reservations are required.

The ranch will expand capacity based on evolving safety guidelines. They expect to be fully open by June.

Tours are available Thursdays through Sundays from 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The 90-minute guided walking tours feature horse handlers, the trailer, 1903 beer wagon, and pictures with a Clydesdale Stallion. Guests 21 and older also can sample free Budweiser beer on tap.

For reservations, or to learn more, visit www.warmspringsranch.com.