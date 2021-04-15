Budweiser Clydesdales Missouri breeding farm to reopen for tours

Around the Region

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOONVILLE, Mo. – Warm Springs Ranch will reopen with limited capacity to the public Thursday. The 300-acre farm is the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding facility. They will operate at 30 percent capacity and reservations are required.

The ranch will expand capacity based on evolving safety guidelines. They expect to be fully open by June.

Tours are available Thursdays through Sundays from 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The 90-minute guided walking tours feature horse handlers, the trailer, 1903 beer wagon, and pictures with a Clydesdale Stallion. Guests 21 and older also can sample free Budweiser beer on tap.

For reservations, or to learn more, visit www.warmspringsranch.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers