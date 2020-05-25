Camden County Sheriff responds to lack of social distancing at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – Multiple videos and photos posted to social media this Memorial Day weekend show lake goers having a good time, all while ignoring any guidance to remain socially distant.

Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms says, “Social distancing is not a crime, and therefore, the sheriff’s office has no authority to enforce actions in that regard.”

Due to the influx of people, Camden County businesses have been hard at work trying to follow the state’s guidelines to protect their customers and staff.

The Department of Health and the State of Missouri have eased restrictions and issued guidelines which include social distancing.

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri law gives the authority for investigating and enforcing public health violations to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Sheriff Helms says those who attended the bars, restaurants, and businesses at the Lake made a conscious decision to do so. It is the right and responsibility of the individual who made that decision.

There are currently 11,988 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri.

