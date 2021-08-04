Cameron Public School pushes back start of school year

CAMERON, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to “unforeseen problems,” Cameron Public Schools is delaying the start of its school year until Monday, August 9.

The first day of class was originally slated for Thursday, August 5.

Meet the Teacher will take place as originally scheduled on August 4, but, due to the current spread of COVID-19, the school is asking that only the student and parent come to limit the amount of exposure.

The school is also asking parents and students to wear a mask upon entering its buildings.

