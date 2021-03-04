Cardinals welcome back fans to Busch Stadium in 2021 and share new rules

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talks with St. Louis Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III about the upcoming 2021 baseball season. Cardinals management is working with city officials on how many fans will be allowed into Busch Stadium to watch the team in 2021.

In 2020 the silence was deafening. Sure, there was piped-in crowd noise but Busch Stadium normally homes to more than 3 million Cardinal fans, finished with a total attendance of zero. The plan this season is for that to change significantly.

Major League Baseball has guidelines but it really comes down to the team working with local government and health departments. The Cardinals are working with city hall. They have received approval to welcome guests back to Busch Stadium for the 2021 season, beginning on Thursday, April 8.

“Busch Stadium’s vast open-air footprint, six entry gates and wide concourses gives us the ability to create the safest environment possible for guests to root on the Cardinals this year,” said Matt Gifford, Vice President of Stadium Operations. “We’ve all missed the fans at the ballpark and are confident that all fans will adhere to these policies for an outstanding game day experience.”

To begin the season, up to approximately 32% of capacity will be allowed to attend each game at Busch Stadium. Dewitt points out that the difference between zero and 13,000 or 14,000 fans is huge. Season ticket holders will get the first crack at purchasing tickets. Opening day is April 8th.

Dewitt points to progress surrounding the stadium. Including the expansion at Ballpark Village and hopes that people not only return to Busch Stadium but return to downtown.

Policies and protocols for 2021: