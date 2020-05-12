Carthage drive-in now open after pandemic delay

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KOLR) — After much delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 66 drive-in theater in Carthage had its much-anticipated opening weekend.

Cars lined up two hours before gates opened.

March 20 was the drive-in’s projected opening day, but the owner says it’s better late than never.

For some high school seniors, doing something as simple as going to the drive-in movie helps ease what the COVID-19 pandemic took away these last two months.

“It was something that got me out of the house, but also a memory I am going to create,” said Octavia Duncan, Webb City senior. “Not being able to have the last month of my senior year we really look forward to these little outings, so I am glad we are able to do it.

“Just happy to be out of the house,” said Amelia Martin, a Carthage student. “You know get some fresh air and just really enjoy being out, you know. Because it’s been a while. It’s been a couple months.”

Right now, 66 Drive-In is operating at half capacity meaning, they will only allow 220 cars during shows.