Charges filed in Thursday night Lake Ozark shooting

Around the Region

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Hickory County man faces charges in a shooting that left one man dead and four injured in front of the Casablanca Bar and Grill in Lake Ozark at about 7:50p.m. on July 15th.

According to a Miller County probable cause statement, 50-year-old Tonka Way-Con Ponder faces charges for first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The probable cause statement suggests a fight between members of two opposing motorcycle clubs broke out at the Casablanca Bar and Grill.

Authorities say they got ahold of surveillance video that shows a man identified as B.C. pulling a gun on Ponder outside the bar. 

The court document says that Ponder then drew his gun and shot B.C., who died at the scene.

Authorities say more gunfire then erupted between members of each motorcycle club, with bullets hitting Ponder and another victim identified as D.K.

Authorities say the video shows Ponder wounded but reloading his weapon and firing at another man, identified as T.C., who had his hands in the air.

Authorities have confirmed Ponder was transported to the MU Healthcare by Miller County Ambulance and escorted by two Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers