WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is launching a state-of-the-art dining experience this spring and is looking for team members “to help bring new flavors to the resort.”

On Tuesday, March 29, Cherokee Nation Entertainment will host a job fair that offers on-the-spot interviews and hiring. The event will take place at Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs in the Qualla Ballroom and is open to the public from 2-6 p.m.

Multiple full-time and part-time food and beverage positions are available, including cooks, attendants, bartenders, cocktail servers and more. Cherokee Casinos also has careers available in gaming, security and hotel departments. All positions include opportunities for advancement.

A full list of open positions can be found at www.cherokeecasino.com/careers. All applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply. Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is located off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59.