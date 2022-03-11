TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — A year ago today, a ruling from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals (OCCA) recognized that the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision applied to the Cherokee Nation, thereby affirming that the Cherokee Reservation was never disestablished.

In recognition of this milestone, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued the following statement:

“Over the past year, the Cherokee Nation has celebrated the confirmation of our sovereignty while taking every effort to meet our expanded public safety responsibilities. I am tremendously grateful to all the Cherokee Nation employees who have worked hard to expand our justice system and ensure we can support victims and provide a blanket of protection to everyone living on our reservation.

“Unfortunately, attacks on our sovereignty did not end with McGirt. While the Supreme Court rejected the political attempts to overturn its decision, it is critical that we continue to speak out for our rights and for our land. I look forward to continuing to work with our federal, state and local partners, as well as with all Cherokee citizens, to build a better and safer future for everyone.”

The Cherokee Nation has invested $30 million in fiscal year 2022 by expanding its criminal justice system, upgrading criminal codes and maintaining public safety within the 7,000-square mile Cherokee Nation Reservation.

A report providing additional information on the Cherokee Nation’s work over the past year to expand its criminal justice capabilities can be found here.