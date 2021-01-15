Cherokee Nation places final beam on Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center expansion project

STILWELL, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The final steel beam of the Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center expansion project was hoisted into place Friday, Jan. 15, completing the facility’s two-story steel frame in Stilwell.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Cherokee Nation chose to forego the tradition of holding a large celebratory event in order to keep health providers and employees safe.

To keep tradition, tribal leaders along with nurses, doctors and other staff were invited to autograph the final beam to commemorate the historic moment.

Once complete, the 80,000-square-foot expansion project will increase the overall size of the facility to approximately 110,000 square feet, modernizing the facility that was originally built in 1994.

“As we celebrate an important milestone in construction today, we also celebrate being one step closer to expanding quality health care in Adair County. This is something Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller believed in so strongly, and I am proud that we are continuing to build on her legacy,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

The new portion of the facility, which will include services such as dental, optometry, pharmacy expansion, a conference and community room, behavioral health, WIC, pediatrics, physical therapy, primary care, specialty care, public health nursing, medical records and administration offices, is slated to be completed in 2021.

The Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center is the third largest of the tribally operated outpatient health centers and is named in honor of the late Principal Chief Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.