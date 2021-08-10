Cherokee Nation Wildlife Conservation to host first controlled deer hunts

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2011 file photo, a mature white-tailed deer buck stands alertly in a suburban neighborhood in Moreland Hills, Ohio. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Cherokee Nation Wildlife Conservation program is hosting its first controlled hunts this fall on new preserve land in Sequoyah County.

The inaugural controlled deer hunts will be designed for a limited number of Cherokee Nation elders, veterans, youth, and at-large Cherokee citizens who reside outside the state of Oklahoma.

“Hunting and fishing are part of our inherent Cherokee lifeways,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “That’s why Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I established the Cherokee Nation Park and Wildlands, Fishing and Hunting Reserve Act earlier this year with the support of the Council of the Cherokee Nation.”

Cherokee Nation citizens who qualify for the controlled hunt can apply using the Gadugi Portal at https://gadugiportal.cherokee.org/.

The following are eligibility requirements and dates for each category of the first controlled hunts:

Cherokee youth: Applicants must be 17 years or younger at the time of the hunt, a Cherokee Nation citizen, possess a Cherokee Nation compact hunting and fishing license, be a resident of the state of Oklahoma, and must be accompanied by an adult with a valid Oklahoma hunting and fishing license. The licensed adult must be either a parent or guardian, or an individual specifically selected by the parent or guardian. The applicant must possess a valid deer tag at the time of the hunt. Dates: October 16-17 and December 4-5.

Cherokee veterans: Applicants must be a veteran of a branch of the United States armed forces, a Cherokee Nation citizen, possess a Cherokee Nation compact hunting and fishing license, and be a resident of the state of Oklahoma. Applicants must submit valid proof of veteran status with their application. The applicant must possess a valid deer tag at the time of the hunt. Dates: October 23-24 and November 27-28.

Cherokee elder hunts: Applicants must be 55 years of age or older at the time of the hunt, a Cherokee Nation citizen, possess a Cherokee Nation compact hunting and fishing license, and be a resident of the state of Oklahoma. The applicant must possess a valid deer tag at the time of the hunt. Dates: October 30-31 and December 2-3.

Out-of-state at-large Cherokee citizens: Any Cherokee Nation citizen residing outside the state of Oklahoma is eligible for this hunt. If selected to participate in this opportunity, Cherokee Nation will provide a 2021 non-resident deer gun license to the applicants drawn for this hunt. Dates: November 20-21.

