Choctaw Casino & Resort to host job fair

POCOLA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Choctaw Casino & Resort announced in a press release on Thursday, Dec. 2 that they will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 10-3 p.m. at the “Centerstage” portion of their casino in Pocola, Okla.

According to a press release, the Choctaw Nation is offering a new hire sign-on bonus of $1,000 for qualifying positions to attract new employees.

There are full and part-time positions available, which include food and beverages, hospitality, gaming operations and more.

Candidates must be 18 or older to apply.

For more information on available positions, text “Choctaw” to 22100, or click here.