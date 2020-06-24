City of Branson responds after controversial video goes viral

BRANSON, Mo.– Branson Mayor Ed Akers is defending the integrity of Missouri’s Music City after a video of a woman spouting what the mayor called “hate speech” surfaced over the weekend.
“I will teach my grandkids to hate you all,” the woman says to someone off-camera. She later pumps her fist and declares, “KKK belief.”
After the video spread across social media, the mayor released the following response:
“The City of Branson does not condone any type of hate speech. We have seen approximately seven demonstrations since May 30, all of which have been peaceful with no significant issues. The majority of the people of Branson are welcoming, open, and neighborly citizens. Many here have a strong moral background with servant’s hearts and a spirit of hospitality. We welcome all to come and experience our friendly town.”
The video didn’t just go viral, it also spurred a wave of backlash. “Branson” became a trending topic on Twitter.