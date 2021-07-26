CoxHealth reports 15 unvaccinated patients died from COVID-19 over the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards reported on Twitter Monday morning that from Friday through Sunday, 15 patients died from COVID-19.

Edwards added so far in July Cox has lost 72 patients. He says all of them were unvaccinated.

“A vaccine is the best life insurance policy you can have right now, and it’s free!” Edwards tweeted.

