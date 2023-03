OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting starts March 2 for the March 7 special election in Oklahoma.

Voters will decide if recreational marijuana should be legal for adults 21 and older.

Some voters will also have county or local propositions on their ballot.

Early voting starts March 2-3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information on Oklahoma’s early voting can be found here and here.