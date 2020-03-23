Enid woman dies in car accident

OHP cause of collision: Failed to yield from stop sign

Law enforcement officers work the scene of a fatality accident Monday morning at the intersection of U.S. 412 and Oklahoma 132. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)
Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle. Used with permission.

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman from Enid, Oklahoma, was killed in a two-car crash early Monday, March 23, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) report.

It happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 412 and Oklahoma 132 — about three miles east of Lahoma in Garfield County.

Thirty-six-year-old Amy Marie Logsdon died at the scene according to Life EMS. Two boys were in Logson’s 2010 Dodge Journey, ages three and 14. They were treated at a local hospital and later released.

The OHP reports that Logsdon was northbound on Oklahoma 132 and failed to yield at a stop sign. She was hit on the passenger side by a 2017 Volvo semi driven by Tyler Niavarani, 37, of Seneca, Missouri. Logsdon was ejected about 20 feet from her SUV.

Other agencies that responded to the accident: Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Lahoma Fire Department, and Enid Fire Department.

 

