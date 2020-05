FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —A 34-year-old Fayetteville man died over Memorial Day weekend after drowning in the Elk River, one mile north of Noel, Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Fredgrikas Hardiman was swept downstream by the current and caught under a log jam.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Because Hardiman was a swimmer, he was not required by law to wear a life vest, police said.