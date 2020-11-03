Federal agent shoots and kills man in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The Drug Enforcement Administration says one of its agents shot and killed a man during a confrontation in Springfield.

The DEA said 25-year-old Caleb Slay was shot on Monday after he confronted authorities who were conducting surveillance on someone else who appeared to be violating federal law.

The agency did not explain what possible law was being broken at the time.

The DEA says in a release there was a physical altercation between Slay and the agents, and one of the agents shot Slay.

The agent was assigned to the DEA’s division in St. Louis. No DEA agents were injured.

