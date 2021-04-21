Federal community coronavirus vaccine center opens in Tulsa

RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 05: Eloina Galvez receives a one shot dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic geared toward agriculture workers organized by TODEC on April 05, 2021 in Riverside, California. TODEC Legal Center is an immigrant advocacy organization which is traveling to agriculture sites in Southern California to educate and vaccinate farmworkers while dispelling myths about the vaccines. Essential agriculture workers are among the most likely to contract Covid in California as they often work closely together, lack health insurance, and reside in crowded housing conditions. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A federal community coronavirus vaccine center has opened in Tulsa where up to 3,000 vaccinations will be provided each Tuesday through Saturday for the next eight weeks.

The center opened Wednesday at Tulsa Community College in northeastern Tulsa where Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart said it is hoped to provide vaccinations to underserved residents that include Blacks and Hispanics in north Tulsa.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 445,963 total virus cases and 8,189 deaths, based on data provided to the federal Centers for Disease Control.