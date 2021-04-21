Federal community coronavirus vaccine center opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A federal community coronavirus vaccine center has opened in Tulsa where up to 3,000 vaccinations will be provided each Tuesday through Saturday for the next eight weeks.
The center opened Wednesday at Tulsa Community College in northeastern Tulsa where Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart said it is hoped to provide vaccinations to underserved residents that include Blacks and Hispanics in north Tulsa.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports 445,963 total virus cases and 8,189 deaths, based on data provided to the federal Centers for Disease Control.