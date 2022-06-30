OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The White House on Friday approved Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt’s request for federal disaster assistance related to tornadoes and flooding that occurred in May.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, individuals and business owners in Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole, and Tulsa counties who were impacted by tornadoes and flooding on May 2-8 can now qualify for aide through a FEMA declaration.

The assistance may include help with housing repairs or temporary housing, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest loans for individuals and businesses to repair or replace damaged property, and grants for serious needs and necessary disaster expenses not met by other programs.

According to a press release, ODEMHS damage assessments in the seven counties found 594 homes damaged, including 259 with major damage and 20 destroyed. At least 26 people were injured as a result of the storms and flooding.

To apply for disaster assistance, individuals and business owners may call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or go online at www.disasterassistance.gov.

The release says other counties could be added to the declaration in the future. ODEMHS continues to work with FEMA to determine the state may qualify for additional aid for public damages.