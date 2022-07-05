SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield-Greene County Health reported Tuesday that someone who lives in Greene County has tested positive for monkeypox. This is the first probable case of monkeypox in Greene County. There have been three cases of the virus in the state.

The people who have been in contact with the patient have been contacted.

Monkeypox most commonly spreads through prolonged and close, often skin-to-skin, contact, according to the health department. But while the risk of infection to the general public is low, people should still monitor for symptoms to avoid spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms of monkeypox include:

– A blistering rash on the face, hands, chest, genitals, anus or inside the month.

– Fever.

– Headache.

– Muscle and back aches.

– Swollen lymph nodes.

– Chills.

– Exhaustion.

Doctors are asking anyone who has symptoms or comes in close contact with someone who has monkeypox to make a virtual appointment with their doctor and not walk in to clinics, urgent care or emergency rooms unless they need immediate medical attention.

The Health Department is providing up-to-date information about the virus and how to prevent its spread at health.springfieldmo.gov/monkeypox.