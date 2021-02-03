Five children and a man killed inside Muskogee home, family says suspect killed his own brother and children

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A shooting inside a Muskogee home early Tuesday morning left six dead, including several children, and a woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police say five of the six shot dead were children. Family members confirm to KFOR their mother, Brittany Anderson, was rushed to a Tulsa hospital with critical gunshot wounds. As of Tuesday night, Brittany is still in the ICU. Her family tells KFOR her brain is swollen and bleeding, but she is awake and barely able to talk.

Twenty-five-year-old Jarron Pridgeon is accused of opening fire around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, killing a man and five kids. Family members confirm Pridgeon is the father of three of the five children killed and say the man killed is Pridgeon’s own brother.

“This is sad, sad deal,” cousin SweetPea Herb said. “I work the nightshift and my husband woke me up with the sad news.”

SweetPea Herb says she was shocked to learn her cousin’s home was at the center of a horrific crime Tuesday morning.

The five children killed were all under the age of 10, including nine-year-old Quedynce, six-year-old Navaeh, five-year-old Harmony, three-year-old Jaidus and two-year-old Jalaiya.

Brittany’s sister, Raven, spoke to KFOR from inside the hospital.

“They were great kids,” Raven Anderson said. “If anyone had known them, they would’ve loved them.”

Brittany Anderson and children. Photo provided by family.

According to Muskogee Police, officers arrived and found Pridgeon in the front yard with a gun in hand. One officer fired at the suspect and missed. Police say Pridgeon led police on a short foot pursuit, but police eventually took him into custody.

“All of the people involved did live in that home when the shooting took place,” Lynn Hamlin, with Muskogee Police, said.

Relatives tell KFOR all eight of Brittany Anderson’s children were home at the time of the shooting. The three surviving children – a seven-year-old, a one-year-old and a one-month-old – are all safe with a family member.

Pridgeon has been booked into the Muskogee County Detention Center.