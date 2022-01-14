Former LeFlore County Undersheriff arrested after incidents of excessive force

LeFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former LeFlore County Undersheriff Kendall Brian Morgan has been arrested after being indicted by the Eastern District of Oklahoma Federal Court on three counts of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law.

According to court documents, the charges stem from multiple incidents involving excessive force in 2017.

In the first incident, which occurred on January 25, 2017, Morgan allegedly struck two suspects that had been handcuffed behind their backs and were not resisting. In the second incident, on December 13, 2017, Morgan allegedly struck a juvenile that was not resisting both before and after handcuffing.

The indictment was filed with the court on December 9, 2021, and a federal arrest warrant was issued on the same day. Morgan was arrested on January 13 in Shady Point, Oklahoma.

In October 2019, Morgan faced a civil suit over his use of excessive force during a motorcycle pursuit through LeFlore County. A jury awarded the plaintiff in that case $4 million: $1 million in punitive damages against Morgan for excessive force and $3 million for compensatory damages.

Morgan is currently being held in Pittsburg County jail.