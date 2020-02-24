Former Monett substitute teacher charged with sexual contact with a student sentenced

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — A former Monett substitute teacher originally charged with sexual contact with a student has reached a plea agreement and been sentenced.

Loryn Barclay pled guilty to the reduced charge of harassment against a person younger than 17 years old. She was sentenced to three years in prison, but that sentence was suspended in lieu of five years of supervised probation.

A 17-year-old Monett student said he had a sexual relationship with then 25-year-old Barclay between November 2016 and January 2017, Monett police say.

Barclay admitted to the sexual contact, according to court documents.