Former Springfield teacher charged in the January 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A former teacher at a Springfield Christian school has been charged for her involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.

Federal court documents say 29-year-old Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Court records say Wilson self-surrendered to authorities on August 18 and made her first court appearance in Springfield that same day. She is currently being held in a U.S. Marshals holding facility in Springfield, where she is being cooperative with authorities.

Authorities contacted her husband, Zachary Wilson, to confirm her identity. Zachary was also charged in the January riot.

Court records say while on release bond, Wilson will return to her Springfield home and told federal officials she does not own any firearms, nor does she have any dangerous weapons in her home.

Federal records say Wilson is a first-grade teacher at Dayspring Christian School. OzarksFirst has reached out to the school for a statement on her involvement in the riot.

Below is a statement from the school: