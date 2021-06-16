Four more Chihuahuas found, picked up by animal control in Taney County

Around the Region

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the Taney County Animal Control Facebook page.

BRANSON, Mo. — The Taney County Animal Control reported four more Chihuahuas being picked up since Friday, June 11.

Chihuahuas have been found across Southwest Missouri in different places including Branson, Branson West, Hollister, Reeds Spring and Ridgedale.

Lieutenant E.J. Jones with the Branson Police Department believes someone has dumped these dogs. The Department has opened an investigation and is asking for the community’s help to find the culprit.

If you see a Chihuahua roaming around in Taney County, call the Branson Police Department at (417) 334-3300.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers