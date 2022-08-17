MISSOURI (KNWA/KFTA) — Garth Brooks will be performing at the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in the Ozarks of Missouri, a press release announced Wednesday.

According to a press release, the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena is a natural amphitheater that overlooks Table Rock Lake and the Boston Mountains of Arkansas.

The Thunder Ridge land has been set aside in a not-for-profit foundation, so all proceeds from events held at the Nature Arena will go to further enhance Thunder Ridge and support conservation.

“We are very honored to have Garth come and help open this great new venue, which we hope will be regarded as one of the most picturesque and impressive nature-based arenas anywhere,” said Johnny Morris, noted conservationist and founder of Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge. “This will be a place for visitors of all ages to come and experience some of the best entertainers of our generation, in a truly awe-inspiring environment, surrounded by nature.”

The concert is set for Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale, Friday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. with a set price of $98.95 all-inclusive.

There will be an eight-ticket limit per purchase. There are only two ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone.

There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on Friday, Aug. 26.