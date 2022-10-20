SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, in conjunction with World Sustainability Day, announced it is partnering with Forestmatic in an effort to plant 160,000 trees.

According to a press release, on World Sustainability Day, Oct. 26, CBCO will donate a tree in the name of the first 5,000 donors.

Through its partnership with Forestmatic, the CBCO aims to offset 316,500 kilograms of carbon dioxide over the next five years. This equals carbon dioxide emissions from:

35,614 gallons of gasoline consumed

350,170 pounds of coal burned

38.5 million smartphones charged

61.6 homes’ annual electricity use

According to the release, successful donors will receive a unique code that will allow them to track their tree online. Donors can use this code to view a photograph of their tree and see exactly where it has been planted.

Those wishing to donate can give blood at one of four CBCO donor centers located in Springfield, Mo., Joplin, Mo., Springdale, Ark., or Bentonville, Ark. There are also opportunities to give at mobile blood drives across the Ozarks.

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. To schedule an appointment, click here.