Gov. Stitt, Oklahoma State Department of Health leaders provide update for COVID-19 response

by: Kaylee Douglas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt and Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye will hold a press conference Thursday to provide an update on the State’s response to COVID-19. 

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 225,453 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

There were 35 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,980.

Right now, officials say there are 1,649 people in Oklahoma hospitals with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

