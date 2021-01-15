Governor Stitt activates Oklahoma National Guard at State Capitol

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Stitt is imposing new restrictions on bars and restaurants and requiring masks in state buildings as officials attempt to control the surging number of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced that over 75 members of the Oklahoma National Guard (OKNG) will assist local law enforcement should any protests at the State Capitol, or other locations, turn violent.

Members of the guard will be activated from Saturday, January 16 to Thursday, January 21.

No specific, credible threats have been identified in Oklahoma, but increased safety measures are being taken in a proactive response to intelligence shared by federal law enforcement regarding state capitol buildings across the country.

“I support the right for Oklahomans to peacefully demonstrate, but we will not tolerate violence or damage to property,” said Gov. Stitt. “At the request of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the National Guard has been authorized to provide support as needed. These hardworking Oklahomans are our friends and neighbors who step up in times of need. Any violence and damage to property goes against the Oklahoma Standard and is a distraction designed to keep us from uniting together.”