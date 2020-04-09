Greene County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding Kaylee Marquez, 14, who is possibly endangered

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Kaylee Marquez, who is possibly endangered.

Marquez, 14, is a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes, around 5’2″ and 125 lbs. She was last seen on April 8 between 2:30-3:30 p.m. wearing black sweat pants and a black crop top shirt walking towards a park in her neighborhood.

On that same day at around 11:41 p.m., a family member received a text from Marquez indicating she had possibly been kidnapped and was possibly in the area of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. GCSO Deputies have been in communication with Missouri State Highway Patrol. At this time it does not meet the criteria to issue an Amber Alert.

If you have any information about this incident or possible whereabouts of Kaylee Marquez, the sheriff’s office asks that you call 911.