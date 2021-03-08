Group organizes vigil for the Peak boys

BENTON COUNTY, Mo.– A vigil for Kaiden, Mayson, and Darrell Peak took place on Sunday, March 7.

It was put on by a local group that organizes searches for missing people in Benton County.

Over 50 people attended and a local pastor said a prayer.

Shari Danford, one of the administrators of “Hearts on the Hunt”, read a letter from the boys’ mother on behalf of the Peak family.

The Peak family thanked the community for comforting them during their time of grievance.

The vigil took place at the shack where the boys were found with gunshot wounds along with their father. The structure was destroyed by the property owner later in the evening.