Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa to hire on the spot at upcoming career fairs

TULSA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa will hire on the spot for several positions during two of its upcoming career fairs this week.
The casino hotel says it’s getting a head start on season hiring by hosting two career fairs on Tuesday, July 27, from 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Both events will be held inside the Sequoyah Convention Center and are open to the public.
Seasonal, part-time and full-time positions are available, and the company says many applicants will be interviewed and hired on teh spot.
Open interviews and on-the-spot hiring will also be available every Tuesday, beginning August 17 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
For the full list of open positions, visit www.JobsThatRock.com. You must be 18 years of age or older to apply.