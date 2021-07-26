Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa to hire on the spot at upcoming career fairs

FILE – In this June 20, 2019 file photo, a roulette dealer waits for bets to be placed at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Hard Rock is canceling live entertainment at all its U.S. properties for 30 days in response to the coronavirus outbreak, one of many steps casinos around the country are taking in response to the outbreak. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

TULSA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa will hire on the spot for several positions during two of its upcoming career fairs this week.

The casino hotel says it’s getting a head start on season hiring by hosting two career fairs on Tuesday, July 27, from 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Both events will be held inside the Sequoyah Convention Center and are open to the public.

Seasonal, part-time and full-time positions are available, and the company says many applicants will be interviewed and hired on teh spot.

Open interviews and on-the-spot hiring will also be available every Tuesday, beginning August 17 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

For the full list of open positions, visit www.JobsThatRock.com. You must be 18 years of age or older to apply.