Head on crash closes E 20th bridge, Major Crash Team notified as driver dies at local hospital

UPDATE: The Major Crash team has been notified of the crash. Joplin Police Captain Williams Davis states in a press release, “The female driver of the passenger car was transported to a local hospital, but later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

On Wednesday, November 04, 2020 at approximately 10:48 am the Joplin Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash near on the bridge near 20th Street and South New Hampshire Avenue. The initial investigation is showing a west bound passenger car crossed over the center line and hit a Joplin School District utility van head on. The female driver of the passenger car was transported to a local hospital, but later died from injuries sustained in the crash. A male passenger from that vehicle was also transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Joplin Schools utility van was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There were no students in the Joplin Schools vehicle. The name of the deceased driver from the passenger car is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The Joplin Police Department Major Crash Team is actively working the crash investigation and further details will be released once they become available. JOPLIN POLICE, CAPT WILLIAM DAVIS

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 10:45 AM Wednesday morning Joplin 911 began receiving alerts of a two vehicle head on crash on the East 20th Street overpass.

Joplin Fire Department, METS Ambulance and Joplin Police responded. MODOT Emergency Response also responded to assist with traffic control.

A silver passenger car and Joplin R-8 Food Services Van had collided head on.

+ Also occurring at nearly the exact same time two other crashes on Rangeline. One two vehicle non injury crash at Zora and North Rangeline. And the second on South Rangeline near E 24th Street. Unknown injuries in that collision involving two vehicles.

Officer Dalton Farmer of the Joplin Police Department tells us that the passenger car was traveling westbound, crossed the center line and struck eastbound van, head on.

Authorities tell us three people were transported to area hospitals, all who were involved. Two in the passenger car and one in the van. Unknown injuries at this time.

Look for an update from the Joplin Police Department later Wednesday afternoon. Joplin Police traffic officers were still compiling information as the bridge was open to traffic about 12:25 PM.

