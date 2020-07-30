Hollister to be the home of a 68-acre waterpark themed resort

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KOLR) — Imagine Resorts and Hotels has chosen the city to build a waterpark themed resort.

According to a press release from the company, the resort is 575,000 square feet and will sit on 68 acres within the Hollister city limits. The resort will also bring 450 new jobs to Hollister.

Features of the resort include:

A 100,000-square-foot indoor themed waterpark

450 guest rooms and cabins, many of which will be specially themed

6 to 8 themed restaurants and dining experiences

40,000 square feet of family entertainment space

10,000 square feet of retail space

30,000 square feet of convention space ideal for corporate meetings and family reunions

Adult and themed children’s spas

“We’re so pleased to bring the world’s first of these family-friendly, branded destination resorts to the vibrant vacation area of Hollister and Branson,” said Bruce Neviaser, CEO and Managing Member of Imagine Resorts. “This resort will be an exciting addition to the area, and we look forward to being an active member of the business community. In short, we’re thrilled to be welcomed into the region’s tourism family.”

The company hopes to break ground in early 2021 with a grand opening in 2023.