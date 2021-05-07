Human remains found in Branson identified

BRANSON, Mo.- The Branson Police Department and the Taney County Coroner have positively identified the remains found on April 10.

The remains of Deborah Brown were found near State Highway 248 and Gretna Road.

Police are asking for help to locate next of kin, friends, or anyone who may have any information about Brown.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

According to police, Brown was in 1958, and detectives have determined she previously lived in Illinois and possibly moved to Missouri around 2014. Detectives also believe Brown may have been last seen in 2017.

Any person with information is encouraged to call the Branson Police Department’s Tip Line at 417-334-1085 or fill out an online Crime Tip submission.