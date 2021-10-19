Humane Society task force rescues nearly 100 dogs from former breeder in southwest Missouri

HICKORY COUNTY, Mo.- A task force with the Humane Society of Missouri rescued 97 dogs from a former breeder in Hickory County Tuesday.

According to the Humane Society, the rescue included puppies as young as 10-weeks-old.

The rescue took place at a facility of a formerly licensed breeder in Urbana, Missouri. The breeder operated as Cridder Creek Kennel and later Little Miracles Kennel and was ordered to close for violating a consent judgment entered in the Hickory County Circuit Court in June 2021.

According to a press release, the original lawsuit was filed after Ms. Lund had been cited for multiple violations of the Animal Care Facilities Act and for operating without a license since January 2021.

Breeds of the dogs rescued include Collies, Standard Poodles, Shelties, Yorkies, and more, varying in different ages.

“The severe neglect that these poor animals suffered is abhorrent and inexcusable,” said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. “We will do everything in our power to ensure the rescued dogs are rehabilitated and given a second chance at a happier life.”

The Humane Society says this is its biggest rescue of the year and is asking for public help in caring for the dogs, whether by donations of dog necessities or financial support.

